Showbiz personalities showcase the beauty of African culture during Ghana Month celebrations

In the month of March, the United Showbiz show offered a platform for numerous media personalities to exhibit the beauty and richness of African culture during Ghana Month celebrations.



The event was a spectacular display of traditional attire worn by notable personalities, including MzGee, John Dumelo, Stephanie Benson, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Abeiku Santana, and Kwame A Plus.



MzGee looked regal and elegant in her kente fabric, which she wore in a queenly fashion.



John Dumelo also looked stunning in his kente fabric, accentuated by a prominent red colour and beads around his neck.



Stephanie Benson exuded confidence and sexiness in her short kente fabric, paired with gold jewelry on her neck, arms, and ankles, and a scarf tied around her head to add elegance to her outfit.



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo looked kingly and sophisticated in his simple accessories, while Abeiku Santana donned a predominantly green-coloured kente fabric, with an umbrella behind him to symbolize a spokesperson for a king.



Lastly, Kwame A Plus looked modern and stylish in his colourful kente fabric, which he paired with a pair of sunglasses.



The United Showbiz show provided a unique opportunity for these celebrities to showcase the beauty of African culture through their attire.



Their outfits were not only fashionable but also rich in cultural heritage, making a bold statement about the beauty and pride of African culture.



























