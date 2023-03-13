You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 13Article 1729850

Fashion of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Showbiz personalities showcase the beauty of African culture during Ghana Month celebrations

In the month of March, the United Showbiz show offered a platform for numerous media personalities to exhibit the beauty and richness of African culture during Ghana Month celebrations.

The event was a spectacular display of traditional attire worn by notable personalities, including MzGee, John Dumelo, Stephanie Benson, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Abeiku Santana, and Kwame A Plus.

MzGee looked regal and elegant in her kente fabric, which she wore in a queenly fashion.

John Dumelo also looked stunning in his kente fabric, accentuated by a prominent red colour and beads around his neck.

Stephanie Benson exuded confidence and sexiness in her short kente fabric, paired with gold jewelry on her neck, arms, and ankles, and a scarf tied around her head to add elegance to her outfit.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo looked kingly and sophisticated in his simple accessories, while Abeiku Santana donned a predominantly green-coloured kente fabric, with an umbrella behind him to symbolize a spokesperson for a king.

Lastly, Kwame A Plus looked modern and stylish in his colourful kente fabric, which he paired with a pair of sunglasses.

The United Showbiz show provided a unique opportunity for these celebrities to showcase the beauty of African culture through their attire.

Their outfits were not only fashionable but also rich in cultural heritage, making a bold statement about the beauty and pride of African culture.













