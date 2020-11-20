Entertainment of Friday, 20 November 2020

Show your sons WASSCE results if Free SHS is good - Bukom Banku jabs Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku, real name Braimah Kamoko who is a sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has asked Afia Schwarzenegger to show the WASSCE results of her twins.



Afia Schwarzenegger who used to be a supporter of the NDC months ago switched allegiance to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) applauding them for the introduction of their Free SHS which her twins James-lan Heerdegen Geiling and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling benefited from.



According to her, she is voting for Nana Addo and the NPP to continue doing the good works with their Free SHS because it’s very good.



Well, the WASSCE results have been released and it happens to be the results for the batch of Free SHS beneficiaries.



Bukom Banku took to his social media handle to tell the comedia to show the results of her twins if indeed the Free SHS policy is good as she preached about it months ago.



He posted: “Free SHS Ambassador, what did your twins get for WASSCE after enjoying free SHS? If both of them got even 2 B2s each in their Individual results, I will vote for Nana Akuffo Addo.”



With few days to the 2020 elections, this fight between Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku and Afia Schwarzenegger would surely reduce the tension in town.



Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to respond to Bukom Banku.

