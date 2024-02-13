She’s my destiny helper - Big Akwes narrates how Agradaa ‘transformed’ his life

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has opened up about how Evangelist Mama Pat, well known as Agradaa, impacted his life when he worked for her television station, Thunder TV.



According to him, he worked for Nana Agradaa’s Thunder TV for five years and afterwards, he was rewarded with a huge amount of money that transformed his life and made him a better person.



He stated that not even his parents helped him to that extent, adding that he will forever be grateful to Nana Agradaa for her support.



“With the help of Evangelist Mama Pat, by God’s grace I have established something for myself in Ghana. Agradaa has helped me more than even my parents. She is my destiny helper. I worked with her on Thunder TV from 2017 to 2021. The money she gave to me was huge, and it helped me a lot in life,” he said.



Big Akwes noted that he will still visit Nana Agradaa’s church when he comes to Ghana to show his appreciation to her.



“I haven’t stopped attending her [Agradaa] church. When I was in Ghana, I used to go. Just that I am not a registered member of the church,” he said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



It can be recalled that Big Akwes worked for Nana Agradaa’s Thunder TV from 2017 to 2021, and they are known to have an amicable relationship.



Big Akwes is said to be in Germany. He claims he is there for a visit and not to reside there permanently.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB