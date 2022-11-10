ShaunDem set to release 'Happy Yourself'

Music of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

ShaunDem, a mixed genre sensational artiste, is about to hit the music industry with his new single, “Happy Yourself”.



The song will be released on November 20, 2022.



'Happy Yourself' talks about the fact that one needs to take a break and enjoy the fruit of one's labour. The song was produced by WillisBeatz.



The blend of the typical Fante and the English dialects makes the song unique.



“I’m a mixed genre artiste. I do everything once it’s music and as such music consumers are yet to experience my other versions”.



“I feel it’s a Christmas season, and that’s when people can actually take a break to enjoy their successes," he said about the timing of the release.