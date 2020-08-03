Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

‘Shatta Wale you do all’ – President Akufo-Addo finally congratulates Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and President Akufo-Addo when the musician visited the jubilee house in 2017

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo has finally congratulated Shatta Wale on his collaboration with Beyoncé.



President Akufo-Addo in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net hailed Shatta Wale on his remarkable feat.



He wrote on Twitter: “@shattawalegh, you do all!!! #KingAlready #BlackIsKing.”



His post comes few hours after Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog expressed his disappoint over the President’s silence after Beyoncé released the official music video of the ‘Already’ song which featured the Ghanaian musician.



Bulldog asserted the collaboration put the name of Ghana out there—so it wouldn’t have been a crime for Nana Akufo-Addo to tweet about it.



We hope Bulldog will be happy now that his wish has been granted.





