Monday, 10 August 2020

Shatta Wale vs Stonebwoy is a mismatch - Jupitar

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Reggae dancehall act Jupitar has said his piece about the Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Clash which is set to come off soon.



The talented dancehall act has said the clash between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale is not the right pair and has suggested what would have been a fair pair.



According to him it should have been dada vs dada and son vs son, with this the artiste was referring to Shatta Wale vs Samini and him vs Stonebwoy.



He made this statement on his social media handles, that is twitter and Instagram.



