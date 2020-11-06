Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Shatta Wale sprays cash as hundreds pull up to meet him in Kumerica

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale is visiting the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi now famously called Kumerica.



In what has become custom wherever the artist goes, his dedicated fans starting from the Kumasi Airport mobbed him just to catch a glimpse of the Shatta Movement boss.



He is visiting the city and has taken the opportunity to shoot a music video for his ’Kumerican’ song which he released recently.



The shoot which was done on the streets of Kumasi attracted hundreds of fans and Shatta Wale who likes giving to his fans took the chance to dole out some cash.



