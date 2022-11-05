Shatta Wale shows love to Medikal with a car gift

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has once again proven to his friend and colleague, Medikal, that the love he has for him is 'deeper than blood' with a gift that has taken the internet by surprise.



Medikal in an Instagram post on Saturday, November 5, announced that his good friend bought him a blue BMW X6 whip.



"Woke up to a big surprise this morning from my blood @shattawalenima God bless you Donny. Thank you so much, love you bro," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Shatta was spotted at Medikal's residence to pull off his big surprise. He explained in a self-recorded video that captured the rapper's wife Fella Makafui and their daughter, Island, that Mediakl has brought good luck to his life.



"That is how you keep family..Medikal dey give me too much money so I for just do something," he noted.



Medikal and Shatta have in the past year maintained an enviable relationship which has birth three collaborations- 'Be Afraid' remix, 'Stubborn Academy' and 'Why Always Me'.



Check our the car below:









OPD/FNOQ