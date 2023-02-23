Shatta Wale's tribute to Christian Atsu

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has revealed why he has not yet recorded a song in memory of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu despite the friendship they shared.



According to Shatta Wale, he has been hit deeply by the loss of Christian Atsu and that has affected his ability to write and compose a song to honour his memory.



He acknowledged that through his friendship with the deceased footballer was not extremely close like that of him and Asamoah Gyan, he was always proud of Christian Atsu's hard work to make it in life.



"I have heard people ask why I haven't done a song for Christian Atsu as I have done in the past. I know I have done songs to honour some personalities in the past including the late Major Mahama."



"I haven't been able to do it for Atsu because his death has hit me so sad and it has affected my ability to write a song for him," Shatta Wale said.



He also criticized the media for waiting for Christian Atsu to die before publicizing his good deeds and the charity works he was doing while he was alive.



"God will punish you media people for waiting for him to die before making Ghanaians known the good deeds that he was doing. All the charity works he did, you couldn't talk about it but now doing it because he is dead," Shatta Wale ended.







Background



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.



Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.



In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.















