Shatta Wale reveals what he received during his visit to Nana Addo at the Jubilee House

Ghana's Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale on November 1, 2017, paid a courtesy call to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo at the Jubilee House.



According to Shatta, he was treated to a special "presidential tea" for breakfast.



"Ei then if u ppl see the Tea and Milo dem do for me for flagstaff house dierrrrr That one am sure some of you will say why did they give me all the president sugar ...Cuz that’s a presidential Tea," read his tweet dated January 9, 2023.



The 'Gringo' hitmaker made this revelation on the back of Meek Mill's backlash from a section of Ghanaians.



The American rapper was called out for shooting a music video at the Jubilee House during his visit to the president in December 2022.



This attracted an apology from the rapper and the deletion of the said video from his social media platforms.



Shatta Wale is one of the few who has defended the rapper and stated that he made no mistakes despite accusations of disrespecting Ghana's presidential palace and office.



Back in 2017, news of Shatta's visit and meeting with Nana Addo topped social media trends and also made headlines.



Shatta Wale, dressed in a suit, stopped to pose for photos with government officials upon his arrival. The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, and the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, were present at the time of his arrival.



On the official Facebook page of the president, a video captioned: Visit by the "Dancehall King", Shatta Wale, highlighted the warm reception the musician received from Nana Addo.



Check out the 2017 video and recent tweets from Shatta:















Ghana man deh talk

Ade talk and he say I wan trend ????????



May sense locate you ???????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023