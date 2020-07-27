Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Celebrities Buzz

Shatta Wale no be Geographer but he is putting Ghana on the map - Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon, Beyonce and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian social media comic star, Kwadwo Sheldon is impressed with Shatta Wale’s achievements in recent times.



The attention of Africa for that matter the world has been drawn to Ghana after news popped up that music video for Beyonce’s song Already featuring Shatta Wale would soon be released.



As if that isn’t enough, news came in this morning that the dancehall icon has an unreleased song with American rapper, Meek Mill.



All these which appears to have impressed Sheldon has caused him to reveal on Twitter that although Shatta Wale is not a geographer, he’s putting Ghana on the world map.









