Shatta Wale kneels before Archbishop Duncan Williams for prayers

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has paid a visit to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams in his office



The renowned prophet was captured in a viral photo praying for the dancehall artiste



Shatta Wale in all humility knelt before the man of God



A heart-warming picture of Archbishop Duncan Williams offering prayers to dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has gone viral on the internet.



Although unclear the reasons for his visit, the Shatta Movement boss was captured kneeling in front of the Action Chapel General Overseer as he stretched forth his hands towards him for prayers.



In strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocol, they were both seen wearing their nose masks and observed social distancing.



It can be recalled that the renowned man of God in October 2020, sent a powerful message to commemorate the musician’s 36th birthday.



Shatta Wale has on several occasions reiterated his love for the Archbishop. To him, the man of God is his favourite priest in the country.



