Shatta Wale goes berserk over calls for his arrest for alleged involvement in Hajia4Reall’s case

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has in a two-minute video launched scathing attack on persons he says are calling for his arrest for his alleged involvement in Hajia4Reall’s romance scam saga.



Characteristic of the musician, he resorted to the use of some unprintable words targeted at his accusers while vehemently refuting suggestions that he is a fraudster.



“How do you tag FBI to check Shatta Wale because Hajia4Reall has been arrested and is being investigated for fraud?” Shatta Wale who has always touted Hajia4Reall as a godmother said in Pidgin as he rained insults on the fathers and mothers of those calling for his arrest.



“I have taken notice of these comments. What do you mean? The same thing happened during my time with Nana Appiah Mensah. As soon as he had a challenge, you were jubilating that they would take my house from me. Did you see anyone buy us a house? Do I look like a fraudster? Don’t you see my hard work?” he fumed with rage.



Shatta Wale who spewed the comments from his studio in casual wear, said he expected people to call for prayers for Hajia4Reall instead of suggesting that people close to the socialite should also be arrested.



“Go and ask FBI if they have my documents. I’ll travel and nobody can arrest me. A cheek of it,” Shatta Wale said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely-hearts scam.



According to the New York Post, Mona4Reall appeared in the Manhattan Federal Court for her alleged involvement in a series of schemes that targeted vulnerable people who lived alone. The report also stated that the socialite pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released in the coming days on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor.



According to Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre (IFC), which is working in conjunction with INTERPOL and FBI on the case, all persons within the social and business network of the suspect are now persons of interest in the investigation.



“Obviously, she’s not going to be working alone, she’s going to be working in a network. The evidence that you have access to will actually lead you to be able to find out who her greater network is and obviously, if you find her greater network, by instinct you will want to look at those people because then they become persons of interest.







The 6 charges against Hajia4Reall in the US



Count One – Conspiracy to commit wire fraud



At all times relevant to this Indictment, MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE, the defendant, and others known and unknown, were members of a criminal enterprise (the “Enterprise”) based in West Africa that committed a series of frauds against individuals and businesses located across the United States, including in the Southern District of New York.



The Enterprise has perpetrated multiple romance scams, among other fraud schemes.



Count Two – Wire Fraud



From at least in or about 2013, up to and including at least in or about 2019, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE, the defendant, knowingly having devised and intending to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud, and for obtaining money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretences, representations, and promises, transmitted and caused to be transmitted by means of wire, radio, and television communication in interstate and foreign commerce, writings, signs, signals, pictures, and sounds, for the purpose of executing such scheme and artifice, to wit, MONTRAGE engaged in a scheme to perpetrate and facilitate fraud schemes, including by defrauding Victim-1 and receiving wire transfers and cash deposits from victims of romance scams, which scheme involved, among other things, the use of interstate wires transmitted through the Southern District of New York.



Count Three – Money Laundering Conspiracy



From at least in or about 2013, up to and including at least in or about 2019, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE, the defendant, and others known and unknown, knowingly and willfully combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together and with each other to commit money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1956(a)(1)(3) (i).



Count Four – Money Laundering



From at least in or about 2013, up to and including at least in or about 2019, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE, the defendant, knowing that the property involved in a financial transaction represented the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity, conducted and attempted to conduct such a financial transaction which in fact involved the proceeds of specified unlawful activity as defined in 18 U.S.C. § 1956(c) (7), to wit, the wire fraud scheme charged in Counts One and Two of this Indictment, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343, knowing that the transaction was designed in whole and in part to conceal and disguise the nature, the location, the source, the ownership, and the control of the proceeds of specified unlawful activity.



Count Five – Conspiracy to Receive Stolen Money



From at least in or about 2013, up to and including at least in or about 2019, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE, the defendant, and others known and unknown, knowingly and willfully combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together and with each other to commit an offense against the United States, to wit, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2315.



Count Six – Receipt of Stolen Money



From at least in or about 2013, up to and including at least in or about 2019, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE, the defendant, received, possessed, concealed, stored, bartered, sold, and disposed of goods, wares, merchandise, securities, and money, of the value of $5,000 and more, which had crossed a state and United States boundary after being stolen, unlawfully converted, and taken, knowing the same to have been stolen, unlawfully converted, and taken, to wit, MONTRAGE received proceeds of fraud schemes, which were transferred from bank accounts and money transfer locations outside of New York to bank accounts in the Bronx, New York and elsewhere.











