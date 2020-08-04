Shatta Wale gifts Efia Odo GHC280,000

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has showered his ‘bestie’ Efia Odo with USD50,000 (equivalent to GHC280,000) as a birthday gift.



They were spotted hanging out yesterday, and during the period Efia Odo was bold to ask Shatta Wale for a birthday present.



“Charles (Shatta Wale), you know my birthday came, and you haven’t given me my birthday money,” Efia said.



Shatta Wale didn’t hesitate to gift her such a huge amount of money as a birthday gift.



Efia was shocked when Shatta Wale handed her the stacks of dollars.



“Is this for me?” obviously shocked Efia said when she received the money. “I’m not giving you this sh*t when the camera goes off.”



Watch her reaction and highlight from their hangout below:





A post shared by Ghanafuo•com (@ghanafuodotcom) on Aug 4, 2020 at 1:11am PDT

