Shatta Wale can play with anything but not Fennec's murder case – Bullgod

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bullgod has asked his former artiste, Shatta Wale, to desist from what he described as playing with the late Fennec Okyere’s murder case in which he (Bull) has been tagged the prime suspect.



According to Bullgod, Shatta can mess with anything but not this particular case that nearly sniffed the life out of him.



“I have been to court for four years over this issue. The day we signed Shatta Wale at Zylofon, I went to court that morning. When I left the court, I was crying, I was in tears the whole time. So e for no play. E for no play with that. E go fit play with everything, but make e no play with that. Make e no try,” he disclosed during a discussion on Daybreak Hitz .



Bullgod said he had a tough time during his one-month stay in police cell over this issue.



Highlighting the extent to which he suffered over this incident, Bullgod narrated instances where his family and friends, including Shatta, shed tears anytime they visited him in cell.



“There was a time my mother visited me and gave me a particular look and this really broke me. Anyone who visited me at that time told me I was strong. Shatta himself came there and cried like a baby. Mark Okraku also came, he was there for me at that time and was teasing me that I was chilling,” he added.



Bullgod however stated, that he does not intend to engage in any form of banter, or fight Shatta Wale for alleging that he killed Fennec.



He added that he will rather seek legal redress to this issue.



“I wish him all the best. I don’t have time to fight. The matter is in court. I was brought up in a proper way. I’m proud of my parents, they brought me up well,” he said.







