Shatta Wale calls for Cecilia Dapaah's arrest

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has called for the arrest of the former minister of sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, over the one million dollar theft scandal and its aftermath.



He said this in a recent Instagram live video where he lamented the state of the music industry and the country at large.



He asked why attention has been diverted to the house helps who allegedly stole the money instead of holding the sanitation minister solely accountable.



"Look at our politicians, they aren't studying politics they're studying the foolishness of Ghanaians. That is why the sanitation minister can have a million dollars stolen from her house and everyone is talking about the house help who stole the money rather than asking why the minister has 1 million dollars in her house," he questioned.





"That is why they will come and take the money we've worked hard for in the form of taxes and they will put in their houses for their house helps to steal. The sanitation minister should be arrested and jailed for keeping that money in her house, not the house help. How many years has she worked to have that kind of money in her house?" he demanded.



Shatta Wale opined that anybody venturing into politics is doing so for their interest and not the interest of the country.



"The politicians know that you can't tell them their faults, and that is why they can do whatever they want. Anybody you see going into politics is going for the money, not in the interest of the people. All of them, apart from me. As you are in Ghana, just pray, because this country will never change, the money will keep going wherever it's going," he said.



His comments come on the back of the recent revelations that a sum of 1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros, and other items were stolen from the residence of the then Minister of Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Dapaah by two house helps.



The resulting brouhaha further led to the discovery of various amounts of money in her residence and bank accounts after a search by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.











ID/NOQ