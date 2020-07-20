Entertainment of Monday, 20 July 2020

Shatta Bandle's father dead

Shatta Bandle and his late father, Alhaji Iddrisu

Social media sensation Shatta Bandle’s father, Alhaji Iddrisu is dead, Ghpage has been credibly informed.



According to sources, the late Alhaji Iddrisu had been sick for some time now and all means to bring him back to life proved futile.



The late Iddrisu was said to have passed on this morning, July 20,2020 after battling a short illness.



Meanwhile Shatta Bandle is yet to make a first public statement after his father’s demise.



The socialite becaame famous after making funny Instagram videos in which he flaunted dollar notes and often claims to richer than Dangote and all other rich men in Nigeria.



He was born in Karaga, a small town and capital of Karaga District, in the northern region of Ghana.

