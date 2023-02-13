Shaq, Michael Blackson boogie to Gambo's ‘Girls Girls’ track

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Netizens had something truly wonderful to put smiles on their faces and keep them absolutely entertained over the weekend as two top celebrities in the United States superbly danced to Ghanaian rapper, Gambo's hit song, 'Girls Girls.'



Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal, a former professional American basketball player and movie director, popularly known as Shaq, shared a video on his social media handle showing him and US-based Ghanaian-Liberian actor and philanthropist, Michael Blackson, dancing to Gambo's 'Girls Girls.'



Shaq shared the dance video with his over 28 million followers on Instagram. The dance video has since attracted over one million views.



Netizens have been enjoying how the two celebrities danced heartily to Gambo’s song.



'Girls Girls' was released in late 2022 and has since become a street anthem.



Gambo, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Artist of the Year, is well acclaimed for producing some of the most danceable songs in Ghana.



Some netizens have also said that the current video showing the two top stars dancing to the track is a testament that the 'Drip' crooner truly has what it takes to get anyone dancing to his songs.



