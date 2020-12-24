LifeStyle of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Sex before marriage is to the glory of God - Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt has emphasized that God is not against pre -marital sex.



According to him, sex before marriage does not anger God but rather gives Him Glory.



The controversial speaker in an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii Show said, “It is not a crime to have sex before marriage. There is nowhere in the Bible where sex before marriage is described as a sin”.



Counselor Lutterodt believes, “sex is worship” but most people have been misled by pastors to see it as wrong.



To him, most people fall for this lie because they lack knowledge and do not personally read the Bible. “Such people do not understand what the word of God says about sex”.



He added, “there is nothing biblical about being celibate so the Roman brothers and sisters who are still celibate will go to hell because they have neglected sexual intercourse”.



He advised Pastors to stop associating sex with demonic attacks because both have nothing in common.



The Counselor invited all to his yearly conference which he calls the “Orgasm Conference” happening on the 25th of December at Byse lodge opposite the Junction Mall, Nungua.



“This year’s theme is managing genital conflict and it promises to be fun and educative like it has always been. Everyone should make it a point to come and learn” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.