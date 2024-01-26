Sex before marriage is good - Nigerian actress

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actress Tosin Adekansola has expressed her support for premarital sex, despite society's opposition to it.



According to her, it is important for couples to test their sexual compatibility before embarking on a lifelong journey with them.



The actress, known for movies like Delusion (2020) and Olugbeja Olorun (2021) shared her views in a recent interview with popular media personality Debbie Shokoya, where she said that sexual incompatibility is a major cause of cheating in marriage.



Adekansola asserted that understanding each other’s desires, preferences, and compatibility in the bedroom is vital for creating a healthy and satisfying marital bond.



"Sex before marriage is good. Try it before getting married. Some women cheat on their husbands because they are not satisfied in bed or they can't keep up with them," Adekansola said.



ID/OGB



