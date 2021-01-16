LifeStyle of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: angelfmonlinegh.com

Sex at dawn helps brain to function well – Sexologist

File Photo of couple making love

A Gynaecologist at the Pentecost Hospital, Dr Godwin Atto, has encouraged Ghanaians to engage in sex particularly at dawn as according to him, it helps improve the function of the brain.



Speaking to Captain Smart on Anopa B?fo? on Angel 102.9FM, the medical doctor encouraged Ghanaians to always have sex in the morning.



“Sex in the morning helps to improve the function of the brain…sure, the one in the morning is very good…,” he said.



Dr Atto further educated Ghanaians to engage in sex at the right time and right place.



Dr Atto said study shows that most people do not last long in bed particularly in the evenings because of stress.