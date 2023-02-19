Seven times Christian Atsu and Mubarak Wakaso shared friendship goals

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Mubarak Wakaso is among millions of people who offered prayers for the safe return of Christian Atsu who was died after being trapped in the rubble of a building in Turkey for twelve days.



Wakaso and Atsu who both played in the national team, Black Stars, kept an enviable relationship that witnessed them going all out on social media.



These friends loved to tease and make a public mockery of each other through videos, photos or memes. There was never a dull moment and their social media users were treated with rib-cracking posts that sometimes came in friendly insults.



On special occasions, like birthdays, they go all to celebrate with best wishes, same as days when one party records a good day on the field.



The late Atsu in a social media post on July 10, 2022 described Wakaso as one of his good friends. "There are friends that become family ⁦@WakasoBobby," the footballer captioned a photo of himself and Wakaso.



When news broke that Christian Atsu was among the thousands of people who were trapped under collapsed buildings in the earthquake that claimed over 20,000 lives in Turkey and Syria, Wakaso, took to Twitter to pray and hoped for his friend's rescue.



But on Saturday, February 18, twelve days after the tragic incident, the body of the footballer was discovered and was pronounced dead.



In Wakaso's first response to his friend's demise tweeted: "Rest well".



As we celebrate the life of Christian Atsu, GhanaWeb has put together some funny posts between the two footballers.



Happy birthday to you bro ???????????? will continue to feed you love ❤️ sia banku ???????????? @ChristianAtsu20 pic.twitter.com/GwtCOIUFV3 — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) January 10, 2023

