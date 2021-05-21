Seth Diamond reveals inspiration behind his name

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Budding gospel singer Seth Diamond has discussed the reason behind his name.



According to him, he chose to attach Diamond to his name because he believes the name (Diamond) stands for everything he represents.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, he shared, “Basic science taught us that diamonds don’t produce light on their own but rather, reflect and bounce back light and this is who I think I am; hence, the decision to attach the Diamond to my name”.



Seth Diamond believes that using his name and the music he does, God’s light will be seen and reflected through him.



“All I want to do with my life is to bounce back God’s light,” he said.



The up-and-coming singer shared that, he hopes for his music to impact everyone who listens to it and cannot wait for Ghanaians to see and hear what he has in store for them.



He is currently out with two singles titled, “Take over and Live again” which were both produced by Francis Osei of Groove House.