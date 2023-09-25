Serwaa Amihere reacts to Alan Kyerematen's resignation

Television presenter and media personality Serwaa Amihere has raised questions about former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen's campaign promises as he seeks the presidential seat.



According to her, Alan kyerematen had a significant position within the current government but suddenly he has fresh ideas on how to move the country forward as he is running for president.



Her comments come on the back of news of Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his intention to run for the presidency as an independent candidate.



In a twitter post on September 25, Serwaa Amihere stated, "Alan was a part of this government. A cabinet minister too, but he all of a sudden has fresh ideas for the country."



Her comments join dozens of reactions on and off social media about Alan Kyerematen's political endeavours and his future in the country's political landscape.



Alan Kyerematen had been shortlisted as one of the top five candidates in the presidential race and was set to participate in the final selection on November 4, 2023.



He placed third on the ballot list after he garnered fewer than 100 votes out of the over 900 cast in the August 2023 Special Delegates conference.



He follows Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



On September 25, 2024, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to sever ties with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and initiate a new political movement known as the "Movement For Change."



ID/OGB





I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.