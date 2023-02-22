Serwaa Amihere calls on GES to stop teachers from sharing 'mockery' videos of kids

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian journalist Serwaa Amihere has spoken out against a disturbing trend that has been observed in some schools in Ghana.



According to Amihere in a Twitter trend, some teachers have been recording their interactions with students and posting them on social media for likes and engagements.



“Recently, there is a practice where some teachers in schools in Ghana, record an interaction between their pupils and put it on social media for likes and engagements,” she disclosed.



Amihere also expressed her concern that these videos often make a mockery of these children although it might have been well-intentioned to highlight the challenges that schoolchildren face in accessing education and seeking help.



"If such videos were highlighting the challenges these school children go through to access education and seek help for them, I wouldn't have a problem. However, these videos make mockery of these kids who either struggle to express themselves in English or other areas," the TV anchor said.



She has, therefore, called on the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take immediate action to end this practice by some teachers.



The broadcaster explained that the act is not right and can destroy the confidence of the kids while warning that the digital footprints such videos leave behind could have long-lasting effects on these children, and she urged the public to come together with a common voice to end this.



The media personality called for the end of the practice while adding that education is a fundamental human right, and every child should have the opportunity to learn without fear of being ridiculed or shamed.



“I entreat the Ministry of Education and GES to end this practice by some teachers because it is not right and can destroy the confidence of the kids



“The digital footprints such videos will leave will go a long way to hurt some of these kids, and we need to come together with a common voice to end this and let us protect our kids,” she stated.





Recently, there is a practice where some teachers in schools in Ghana, record an interaction between their pupils and put it on social media for likes and engagements..1/4 — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) February 22, 2023

If such videos were highlighting the challenges these school children go through to access education and seek help for them, I wouldn't have a problem

However, these videos make mockery of these kids who either struggle to express themselves in English or other areas .. 2/4 — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) February 22, 2023

I entreat the Ministry of Education and GES to end this practice by some teachers because it is not right and can destroy the confidence of the kids

3/4 — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) February 22, 2023

The digital footprints such videos will leave will go a long way to hurt some of these kids and we need to come together with a common voice to end this



Let us protect our kids — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) February 22, 2023

ADA/BB