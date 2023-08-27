Selly Galley confirms childbirth, stuns in maternity photos

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Selorm Galley-Fiawoo, popularly known as Selly Galley in the media space, and her husband Praye Tietia have confirmed the news of her giving birth.



She made the announcement on her official Instagram page on August 27, 2023, expressing gratitude to God.



The celebrated TV host and her husband have been married for 8 years without a child and they have spoken about her miscarriages.



The couple now has a reason to smile as they have finally been blessed with the fruit of the womb.



On the same tangent, a follower once commented on Selly's social media page asking the TV host why she had no children while attempting to shame her.



Selly on the other hand did not hesitate to put her in her place with the help of her fans, 'Sellybrators' as she calls them.



In her latest posts on Instagram, Selly Galley was all smiles as she posed with her baby bump in a video, wearing an ethereal purple gown in one photo, and a black dress in another photo with "Aseda" by Nacee playing.



In her caption, she was very appreciative to God and her fans, "My deepest appreciation THANK YOU!and you and you and you…



"Your prayers, your well-wishes, your good thoughts, your genuine concern… God heard your prayers for me. It was loud enough. It was! HE HEARD IT and HE doubled it."



She didn't however confirm if she had a set of twins as earlier reported but that hasn't stopped Sellybrators from having a field day in her comments sections as congratulatory messages keep pouring in.



See her posts below:





