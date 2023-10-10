Selly Galley and Praye Tietia share first glimpse of twin babies

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley and musician, Praye Tietia have delighted their fans and followers by sharing a video introducing their newborn twins, a boy and a girl, for the first time since their births in August 2023.



The couple announced the birth of their twins in August, after more than a decade together and eight years of marriage.



The heartwarming video shared by the couple’s joint Instagram account on October 8 captured the moment when the they left the hospital with their precious bundles of joy. Praye Tietia could be seen all smiles as he carried the sleeping twins into their infant car seats.



The caption of the post read: “The least of you will become a thousand, the smallest a mighty nation. I am the Lord; in its time I will do this swiftly.” Isaiah 60:22 My heartbeats #TheFiawoos #mytestimony"



The video's release sparked excitement and well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike. Notable figures, such as actresses Jackie Appiah and Gloria Sarfo, musician Sister Deborah, and others expressed their joy and congratulated the couple.



