Selina Boateng falls at a gospel show

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel artiste, Selina Boateng caused a stir at the Celestial Praiz concert held in Accra, while her colleague Piesie Esther was performing.



In a video shared by Kstv Gh on YouTube, Selina attempted to add a little more flair to her dance moves, but unfortunately, her attempt to kick dance in the air resulted in an unfortunate misstep, causing her to fall in front of the stage.



Despite the fall, Selina did not let it dampen her spirit as she rose to her feet with the help of attendees who quickly rushed to her aid.



The female vocalist, clad in a blue flowery dress that swept the floor, resumed her dancing at the program held on March 6, 2023, much to the delight of her fans.



The incident has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many expressing their admiration for Selina's resilience and determination to continue with the show despite the fall.



