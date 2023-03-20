‘Seek ye the kingdom of Odo’ - Efia Odo tells netizens

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Efia Odo, a popular Ghanaian socialite, has also generated quite a bit of buzz on social media after she encouraged netizens to seek her kingdom.



During her appearance at the United Showbiz studios, Efia Odo was spotted wearing an elegant emerald green dress that impeccably complemented her figure.



“Seek ye the kingdom of ODO,” she said in a post she shared on March 19, 2023.



In some posts she shared on Instagram, Efia Odo could be seen posing seductively, exuding confidence and sensuality, while licking a toffee suggestively and maintaining eye contact with the camera.



Her daring outfit that accentuated her curves also turned heads, and as a result, her posts have garnered numerous reactions from her fans and followers, who have lauded her boldness.



Nonetheless, it is worth noting that Efia Odo is widely known for her candid and unreserved approach to sexuality and dressing, and her recent pictures are in line with her typical style.



In some social media reactions users, a user said, “I love you so much @efia_odo! You are a powerful force for good in the universe! Loving you is easy because you have a gigantic heart! "Don't you ever change, mama!”



Another added, “Wo dier wa sei ooo. Hw3 see the way she Dey suck the lollipop.”



A third said, “A very dangerous girl.”













