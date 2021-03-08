Entertainment of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Search for a new name for film industry nonsense and needless – Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei, Actor

Celebrated Ghanaian Actor, Prince David Osei has cautioned the National Film Authority and stakeholders in the movie industry within the country to as a matter of urgency put away the task of looking for a common name for the combined film industry which consists of ‘Kumawood’ and ‘Ghallywood’, MyNewsGh.com reports.



The multiple award-winning actor in a conversation with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program monitored by MyNewsGh.com stated that the frantic search for a name for the film industry is not only a waste of time but a waste of taxpayer’s monies in setting up meetings and consultations as to him, the name ‘Ghana Film Industry’ is enough to be a brand name for the dwindling movie industry which they are all trying to resurrect.



“We are wasting so much time deliberating on this nonsense of looking for a common name for the movie industry and wasting resources on having meetings.



It is Ghana Film Industry. Let’s stick with it.” He told host, Hammer Nti.



Background



The National Film Authority has asked the general public to submit a name they think best represents the Ghanaian movie industry.



They took to their Facebook page to write:



“National Film Authority (NFA) Poll. Names, they say, is a call to the spirit.



What is in a name?



– IDENTITY



– SPIRIT



– ENERGY



– UNITY



– GOD



What name will you suggest the Ghana Film Industry call itself?



Examples



America – Hollywood



India – Bollywood



Nigeria – Nollywood



Please be as original as possible.



Your response is very important to the film industry. Kindly suggest a name and tell us why.



YOU WILL BE ACKNOWLEDGED BY THE NATIONAL FILM AUTHORITY WHEN YOUR SUGGESTED NAME GETS SELECTED.



In 2013, veteran actor David Dontoh, now Chairman of the National Film Authority told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Koforidua-based Vision FM that he would suggest the Ghanaian movie industry was named ‘Nyamedua’ (God’s tree or the living tree).