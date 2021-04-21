You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 21Article 1238203

Sarkodie to release new album 'No Pressure' July 9

Sarkodie has announced the date for the release of his new studio album.

The body of work, titled “No Pressure”, will be out on 9 July 2021.

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper, who made the announcement on social media on Monday, 19 April 2021, noted that the album is in partnership with a digital video streaming platform.

Recently, Sarkodie has been silent on the music scene and his fans have been clamouring for the father-of-two to bless them with more hit songs.

Known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo, Sarkodie has been on a music hiatus after dropping just one song, 'Come Back' featuring Nigeria's Moelogo in January this year.

The release of the “No Pressure” album will break his long silence.

