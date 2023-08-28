You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 28Article 1832933

Sarkodie, 'teary' Tracy bid his lawyer farewell

Sarkodie and his wife Tracy were present at the funeral and thanksgiving service of his lawyer who died in June this year.

Over the week, Sarkodie was spotted at a funeral service wearing all black along with his wife who was seen wiping off tears during the service.

In other videos, the couple are spotted outside a church wearing white, ostensibly at the thanksgiving service that followed the funeral on August 27.

Cynthia Quarcoo was a well-respected lawyer and prominent figure in the legal field and represented some of the most well-known Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale, and Reggie Rockstone.

Her knowledge and counsel had a significant influence on these artists' development and success.

Sarkodie has in interview lamented the impact of her death especially as a calming and stabilizing factor in his times of confusion.

Watch some videos below:





