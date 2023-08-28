Sarkodie, 'teary' Tracy bid his lawyer farewell

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sarkodie and his wife Tracy were present at the funeral and thanksgiving service of his lawyer who died in June this year.
Over the week, Sarkodie was spotted at a funeral service wearing all black along with his wife who was seen wiping off tears during the service.
In other videos, the couple are spotted outside a church wearing white, ostensibly at the thanksgiving service that followed the funeral on August 27.
Cynthia Quarcoo was a well-respected lawyer and prominent figure in the legal field and represented some of the most well-known Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Samini, Shatta Wale, and Reggie Rockstone.
Her knowledge and counsel had a significant influence on these artists' development and success.
Sarkodie has in interview lamented the impact of her death especially as a calming and stabilizing factor in his times of confusion.
Watch some videos below:
