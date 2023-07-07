Sarkodie talks about the economic power of tourism

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Sarkodie, gushing over the beauty and attractions of a Greek island, has drown the attention of his 5.9 million Twitter fans to the economic power of tourism.



Taking time off to enjoy the sights and scenes of the Mykonos island with his wife Tracy, the businessman, tweeted that: "Tourism is everything!"



He added: "Out here in Mykonos and everything screams: 'Spend some [money bag emoji]'."



"Such a beautiful island..." he remarked concluding the Tuesday 4 June 2023 tweet.



One Danny Legend in the comments noted that Disneyland, USA, where he is, makes $11 to $20 million per day in just ticket sales.



"Imagine revamping Children's Park [in Accra] with massive branding," he noted, projecting: "Ghana could rake in at least $300,000 a day in ticket sales..."



To this, Better Days hitmaker Sarkodie responded: "I just pray [prayer hand emoji]."



Earlier that day, Sarkodie had also quoted a Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) tweet announcing the reopening of the remodeled Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum & Memorial Park - an effort by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



Sarkodie wrote: "Beautiful."



Sarkodie's latest offering is a video for his Confam hit which was produced by GuiltyBeatz.



Mr Michael Owusu Addo, alias Sarkodie, who is on his Jamz World Tour, has concluded the Europe leg and has his eyes set on the United States. On July 15, he performs in New York City.



