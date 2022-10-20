Sarkodie should have been bigger than Wizkid - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has named rapper Sarkodie among musicians who invest and pump money into their craft, for this reason, he expects him to be on the same pedestal as Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Wizkid who is undoubtedly one of Africa's well-known musicians.



It is, however, unfortunate to see him still struggling to record a major breakthrough on the global market despite his height in the local music industry and investments.



"You see someone like Sarkodie, he should have been bigger than Wizkid. You see what Sarkodie even did. Sarkodie is putting money into his craft in terms of videos and everything to make it perfectly right but he is still not there," Shatta lamented in a recent interview on Joy FM's ShowbizAtoZ.



He argued that the most decorated West African rapper also failed to capitalize on his association with Senegalese-American record producer and the CEO of Konvict Music, Akon.



The leader of the Shatta Movement who in 2019 recorded a song with Beyonce titled 'Already' believes that Sarkodie should have seized the opportunity with Akon.



He acknowledged Sarkodie for his love of quality videos that are cut for international standards but lamented on his 'slow progress' which he noted doesn't motivate him and others.



"If Sarkodie is doing it and I am watching him and he is still not making it. What he is doing, he is alone and he is using his money to do that...especially when Akon mentioned Sarkodie's name. He should have been there but I could also say that he didn't even take advantage of it," said Shatta Wale.







