Sarkodie’s pre-recorded virtual concert should be more than perfect - Critic

Entertainment critic Yaw Dan has stated emphatically that the much talked about and publicised virtual concert of Sarkodie is a pre-recorded event.



Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment with host DJ Slash, he said the event would be live but has been pre-recorded.



For this reason, the critic says he is not expecting any form of technical hitches.



To him, he hopes the organizers have put in place all the needed measures to make fans enjoy the concert.



Meanwhile, Chris Tsormanah has also opined it does not matter whether the show is pre-recorded or live.



In his view, this will change the face of Ghana music and provide greater opportunities for music in Ghana to transform.



He added the concert could serve as a platform for Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy to resolve their differences.



But Yaw Dan disagreed with that assertion.



Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie will on sunday hold his first ever virtual concert dubbed ‘Sarkodie and friends.’



The show is part of the Ceek Virtual Reality concert series and will be aired exclusively on Ceek.com on August 16.



Ceek VR has hosted top acts and personalities in recent times including Dwayne Wade, Ziggy Marley amongst others.





