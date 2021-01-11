Music of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Sarkodie’s ‘dead’ fashion sense getting better, I’m most fashionable Ghanaian artiste - Don Elijah

Hip-hop artist, Don Elijah

Ghanaian Hip-hop artist and fashionista, Don Elijah has taken a swipe at his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry for their poor fashion sense.



Speaking on Class91.3FM’s weekend entertainment show with Nana Kwesi Asare, the ‘Agye Nsem’ hitmaker noted that apart from him, Captain Planet of 4x4 and Dee Money are some of the most fashionable guys in the industry.



“The second artist I will choose after myself is Captain Planet and Dee Money or D Black as the third”.



Asked about his impression of Ghanaian artistes’ fashion sense he said “zero”.



“I see nothing, I can give 20 percent out of 100. I’m the best everybody knows and I don’t have to doubt. I don’t think about it. Nobody comes close. I’m not saying I have clothes more than everyone else,” he added.



He singled out multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie as one of the numerous Ghanaian artistes with “dead” fashion sense, adding that the ‘Oofeetso’ hitmaker is, however, getting better because of his involvement with top Nigerian music stars in video shoots.



“Sarkodie got to know how to dress because he continuously mingled with some of the Nigerian musicians, namely Wizkid, Davido, and Ice Prince during video shoots.



“Ice Prince is very dope, I salute him anytime and any day so as he [Sarkodie] continuously mingled with the Nigerian artiste, his swag got better. At first, Sarkodie’s fashion sense was dead,” he said.



He continued: “Sarkodie is now learning how to dress. He used to wear second-hand clothes. If you doubt, go and watch his previous videos, that’s why I told you I’m always real. Don’t think I fake on radio or TV, I’m just being real. I will give him 30% out of 100% for his fashion sense.”



Commenting on Kuami Eugene’s fashion sense, Don Elijah questioned why a Highlife artist will dress like a Hip-hop artiste.



“A highlife who wants to dress like Hip Hop artist, are you a ‘Migos’? He’s not part when it comes to dressing,” he noted.