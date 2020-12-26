Music of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Sarkodie makes epic jamboree entry at 2020 Rapperholic Concert

play videoSarkodie performing at Rapperholic 2020

A colourful stage, men clad in reflectors with each in charge of one instrument or the other. That was the scene at this year’s Rapperholic after some up-and-coming musicians had taken turns to display their talents and prepared the way for the ‘King’ of the night, Sarkodie, to make a triumphant entry for a performance patrons had been waiting for.



The anticipation at this point reached a crescendo and many would wonder how the decorated rapper known for his rap prowess and a superb opening act would show up.



Drumroll, trumpets sound to produce the ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ rhythm, one of the most popular Christmas carols. But that was just a teaser as the band quickly switched to dish out the instrumental of Sarkodie’s monster Hip-hop tune ‘Give Me Way’ that features Prince Bright of BukBak fame.



Employing suspense, ‘The Highest’ as the rapper is affectionately called would not show up even after two minutes and while patrons waited, they joined the band in performing the song.



“Yeah,” he finally announces his presence from backstage amid cheers; the band whose mission has been accomplished will at this point exit in style. Typical of him, he had his sunglasses, a fresh haircut with black and orange apparel to match.



The event was held on December 25 at Grand Arena, Accra.





