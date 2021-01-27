Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will be my deputies if I am made Creative Arts Minister - Shatta Wale

Ghanaians should probably brace themselves for one of the biggest alliances yet after the Great Alliance of the 1996 elections, because celebrated Dancehall musician Shatta Wale is ready to appoint Sarkodie and Stonebwoy as deputies if he is appointed Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.



Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah is willing to choose any of his arch-rivals in the music industry; Stonebwoy and Sarkodie because he believes the Creative Arts industry needs to be repaired.



He made these comments in an interview with Rev. Erskine on the YLeaderboard series which airs on Y107.9FM.

‘’ If I become the Creative Arts Minister I’ll appoint either Sarkodie or Stonebwoy to be my deputy because they understand me now’’ Shatta Wale said.



He believes the Creative Industry is in a deplorable state, and if he becomes the Minister for Creative Art, the industry will come to a standstill for a month.

‘’ There will be chaos if I am made the head or Minister for Creative Arts. I will halt everything for one month, so I overhaul and repair the industry” he stated.



He also mentioned that, it is only after such repairs that his children can be part of the industry.

‘’I will only allow my kids into the Ghanaian creatives industry only after it’s been repaired. As it stands now, I don’t want them to join the industry’’ he stated.