Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Delay, Naa Ashorkor make 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana List

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: Avance Media

Avance Media and theyceo.com have announced the annual publication of the 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana Ranking.



The ranking features 50 young Ghanaians chosen among Ghana’s brightest entrepreneurs and business leaders from diverse fields pursuing the common interest of making Ghana a prosperous nation.



As one of the surest ways of tackling unemployment, entrepreneurship has become the surest gamble to ensure young people earn a living.



In an announcement video about the list, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media noted that: “creating this ranking has been a fulfilling venture because we’ve not just announced a list but we are able to inspire other young entrepreneurs with the stories of their peers, young people, with a lot of resilience creating businesses and making sure they survive no matter the challenges”.



The list also features notable young females such as Jumia CEO, Diana Owusu-Kyereko, Uber Ghana CEO, Jessica Poku, Ceek VR CEO, Mary Spio, Actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), and siblings Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah and Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko of Star Assurance and Star Life respectively.



Ghanaian celebrities who also made the list include: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Jay Foley, D-Black, Joe Mettle and Bright Yaw Hodzor (Celebrity Painter).



Below is the official list 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order:



1. Adeline Quarshie || Credence Micro Credit



2. Ama Duncan || Fabulous Woman Network.



3. Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches



4. Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo



5. Atsu Davoh || Bit Sika



6. Benson Owusu Atuahene || Quik Medical Consult



7. Bernard Danso Ntow || Dansworld International Services Limited



8. Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah || Star Assurance Company Limited



9. Bright Hodzor (Celebrity Painter) || Kaprisky Creations GH



10. Charles Antwi Boahen || Kab-Fam Ghana



11. Charles Quao || Quao Realty



12. Daniel Dotse || Lead for Ghana



13. Daniel Marfo || Zipline



14. D-Black || Black Avenue Group of Companies



15. Deloris Frimpong Manso || Maxgringo Productions



16. Desmond Koney || Complete Farmer



17. Diana Owusu-Kyereko || Jumia Ghana



18. Elijah Amoo Addo || Food for all Africa



19. Emmanuel Frimpong || Ashgold Ghana



20. Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelixdotcom



21. Foster Akugri || Hacklab Foundation



22. George Appiah || Solar Taxi



23. Gregory Rockson || mPharma



24. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || HairSenta



25. Jay Foley || The Radio Advertising People



26. Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana



27. Joe Mettle || Reverb Studios



28. Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko || Star Life



29. Kennedy A. Osei ||Despite Media



30. Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO



31. Kobby Ashong || Asta Print Hub



32. Kwadwo Safo Jnr. || Kantanka Group



33. Laud Anthony Basing || Incas Diagnostics



34. Makafui Awuku || Mckingtorch Africa



35. Mary Spio || Ceek VR



36. Michael Kwesi Ofori || Investor Hub



37. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || April Communications



38. Nana Yaw Amponsah || Asante Kotoko



39. Paul Kwabena Asiedu || TechShelta



40. Paul Kwesi Damalie || Inclusive Innovations Inc



41. Rebecca Donkor || Make-Up Ghana



42. Regina Honu || Soronko



43. Romeo Rich-Love Seshie || Quick Credit & Investment



44. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks



45. Samuel Kofi Acheampong || Angel Broadcasting Network



46. Sarkodie || Sarkcess Music



47. Shadrack Frimpong || Cocoa360



48. Sherif Ghali || Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs



49. Stonebwoy || Burniton Music Group



50. Yanfo Hackman || Social Ghana



Ifeanyi Ahyia Adjei