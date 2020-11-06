Sarkodie, Samini don’t have the brainpower to understand issues in their endorsement songs – Sadiq

Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

A spokesperson on Creative Arts for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sadiq Abdulai Abu has unequivocally said Samini and Sarkodie will be exposed should he engage any of the two musicians on issues they raised in their endorsement songs.



Samini on November 3 released ‘Kpoyaka’, a song that touts the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since assumption of office in 2016, urging electorates to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate another four-year term.



Among others, the dancehall musician hailed the Akufo-Addo-led government for the implementation of some policies including the one-district, one-factory; and the free Senior High School programme.



Sarkodie, however, made what has been termed as a controversial shout out to the president in his ‘Happy Day’ song that featured Kuami Eugene.



“We all spoke against the dumsor and the high inflation rate and so if these have been solved at the moment with Ghanaians also enjoying free SHS, then all I can say is that Nana Akufo-Addo should continue for another four years,” he said in the song.



Sadiq opines that inasmuch as the two musicians have the right to promote any party of their choice, Sarkodie and Samini are ill-informed as regards the issues they talked about in their respective endorsement songs.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’, Sadiq said: “The content of the songs smacks of a certain level of ignorance particularly on Sarkodie’s part. On Samini, information has just been packaged for him to say. I’m not sure if you sit with the two of them on the issues, they’ll recognize any of the issues. I doubt if the two of them have the brainpower to understand the issues that have been packaged for them to sing in their songs.”



Asked what makes him arrive at that conclusion, Sadiq told host Abrantepa that: “It’s ignorance of Sarkodie to have implied in his song that Nana Addo solved dumsor when the facts don’t adduce to that. Clearly, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Samini has just packed the usual NPP conversation. The NPP is very good at sloganeering so they packaged the slogans for Samini to sing. If I have a one-on-one with Samini or Sarkodie and we’re going into the issues, you’d understand that these people are very ignorant about it.”



It is worth stating that Sarkodie has denied endorsing Akufo-Addo in the song, a statement that has been described by many as hogwash.





