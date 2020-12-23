Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Sarkodie, Medikal, Joey B, others thrill fans at Efya‘s drive-in cinema concert

History was indeed made when multiple award-winning songstress, songwriter and actress Jane Awindor, known professionally as Efya, headlined Ghana’s first ‘Drive-In Cinema And Concert‘ last Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Untamed Empire, Spintex Road, Accra.



Few days to the event, Nigerian Musician Omah Lay who was to headline the event alongside Efya got arrested in Uganda for flouting COVID-19 protocols at a concert, hence couldn’t make it.



However, fans who bought tickets to witness the much-anticipated Somewhere In Ghana event powered by Street-Life Entertainment had nothing but pure fun with pleasant surprises.



There were a lot of spectacular performances from the surprised artistes who were not on the bill including a surprise act from Tanzania, Neddy Music.



The concert, which is first of it’s kind, combined the stunning architecture of the iconic venue with impressive lighting and sound to create many memorable moments of live performances to the admiration of a global audience, courtesy CEEK, a leading Virtual Reality platform with concerts from top artist including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, U2, Elton John, Sarkodie and more.



One after the other, the musicians mounted the stage from Saturday night to dish out the people’s favourites; hit songs that caused their fans to sing, dance and partied the night away till the early hours of Sunday, December 21.



CJ Biggerman, who is a household name, pulled up on stage as an opening act, with his artistry freestyles and smash hit “chuku Chuku“. Of course, he didn’t disappoint the teeming fans who jammed to all his tunes back to back.



The Queen of the night‘s apparition occurred few minutes after CJ left stage. Of course, we are talking about Efya. Glistening like hip-hop Michael Jackson, the revered songstress, who is globally known for her musical dexterity, emerged to a classic audience glee and also, assisted by the band to perform her latest single ‘The One‘ featuring Tiwa Savage.



Her communication with audiences was captivating, displaying breathtaking skills in singing and dancing. Never for once did she falter in her steps, her stagecraft or did her voice lose the energy she came with. That woman has one hell of a talent!



Mzvee joined Efya to wow the Somewhere In Ghana crowd with a performance of their song “African Woman“ off the Inveecible album. They got the patrons on their feet dancing and singing along with them.



Kwabena Kwabena took over with his silky voice bringing meaning to the celebration of love with his touchy-feely performance. He soothed hearts with his lyrically genius songs like Mene Woa, Meye, etc.



The cheers became even louder when Medikal and Joey B mounted the stage to perform two hit songs of the moment “La Hustle and Akobam“



The excitement in the auditorium could be felt even outside the venue.



Astonished by the acts, the audience screamed, stood on their cars, pulled out their phones to capture the moment King Promise and Darkovibes hopped on stage to deliver what they do best. They announced their presence with their banger collaboration “Inna Song“.



Symptomatic of him, Promise climaxed his stagecraft with "Sisa" and other hit songs.



The Highest point surely has to be when Sarkodie joined Efya to perform their popular songs ‘I’m in love with you‘ and ‘Saara’ off the Black Love album which got the crowd crazy.



The drive-in concert and cinema of Somewhere In Ghana also saw an incredible performance from artists including Celestine Donkor, Gyakie, Tijani, Kweku Smoke and Bosom P-Yung, Ria Boss, comedian Jacinta, among others.



It was a memorable Christmas night for the hundreds of patrons who thronged the Untamed Empire Saturday night for Efya’s end of year concert.

