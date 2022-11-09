Sarkodie, Black Sherif, others among 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Event Influencers in Africa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Musicians Sarkodie, Black Sherif, GUBA Awards Founder, Dentaa Amoateng; Conference speaker, Dzigbordi K. Dosoo; Twinsdntbeg have been named in the 2022 list of Top 50 Ghanaian Event Influencers in Africa.



They join other A-list stakeholders in Ghana’s growing event industry who have played a key role in sustaining the growth of the industry while lacing it with innovation.



Rudy Kwakye of the Rave Media Group who has been a pivot to Afronation Ghana, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival makes the list for the second year running. Some others that made the list for the second edition like the first include; Sarkodie, Theresa Ayoade (Charter House), Felix Adomako Mensah (Zion Felix), Jerry Adjorlolo (MC), Anita Erskine (MC), Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky.



DJ K Crakk, GHHyper, KobbyKyei and Mr Drew made their debut on the list. Empire Entertainment’s Nat Kwabena Adisi and Kojo Soboh (EMY Africa).



The awardees were selected by an astute board and select panel after months of monitoring and fulfilling all stipulated conditions. They have shown leadership, resilience, zeal and consistency despite the economic downturn.



They were spread across eight categories including Event Organizers, Event DJs, Conference Speakers, Master of Ceremonies, Event Bloggers, Event Entertainers, Event photographers, and Event Designers/Stylists.



This year’s batch of honours will highlight the influence of top game-changers in the events industry in Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Other countries will follow in the subsequent years.



The “Top 50 Event Influencers” is a list compiled by Africa's fastest-growing Pan-African Business Solutions and Events company, Impact Concept and Solution Africa (ICS Africa).



In partnership with leading PR, Research and Rating Organizations, Avance Media, the list will recognize, acknowledge, and honour event influencers across Africa for their independent contributions towards the development of the event space on the continent.



Below are the names and recipients of the 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Event Influencers in Africa.



A. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Organizers:



1. Beryl Agyekum Ayaba (Echo House)

2. Theresa Ayoade (Charter House)

3. Nabil Alhassan (Event Factory)

4. Rudy Kwakye (Rave Media Group)

5. Abdul Abdullah (Culture Management Group)

6. Richard Abbey Jnr (Xodus Communications)

7. Dentaa Amoateng (GUBA)

8. Georgina Nettey (GeNET Services)



B. Top Influential Ghanaian Event DJs:



1) DJ Vyrusky

2) DJ Aroma

3) DJ K Crakk

4) DJ Sly King

5) DJ Mic Smith



C. Top Influential Ghanaian Conference Speakers:



1. Kwame A.A. Opoku

2. Albert Ocran

3. Amos Kevin Annan

4. Dzigbordi K. Dosoo



D. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Bloggers:



1. Eugene Nkansah (Nkonkonsa)

2 Aaron Safohene Afful (Ronnie is Everywhere)

3. Felix Adomako Mensah (Zion Felix)

4. Kobby Kyei (Kobby Kyei News)

5. Stephen Adotey Mingle (GH Hyper)

6. Ameyaw Kissi Debrah (Ameyaw Debrah)



E. Top Influential Ghanaian Master of Ceremonies:



1. Jerry Adjorlolo

2. George Bannerman

3. Berla Mundi

4. Kabutey The MC

5. Anita Erskine

6. Myster Pratt





F. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Entertainers



1. Sarkodie

2. Kuami Eugene

3. Gyakie

4. Stonebuoy

5. KiDi

6. Clemento Suarez

7. Adina

8. Black Sherif

9. Jacinta

10. Joe Mettle

11. Mr. Drew



G. Top Influential Ghanaian Event photographers:



1. Twinsdntbeg (Swag of Africa)

2. Robert Abban (Rob Photography)

3. Sadiq More (Hype Lens Africa)

4. Manuel Photography



H. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Designers / Stylists:



1. Lion Heart Events (Tamara Jonah-Goka)

2. Debra-Jane Nelson (Think Mahogany Events)

3. Madam Afi Amoro (Jandel)

4. Akua Afriyie Sarpong-Ayisa (Unique Floral)

5. Abokuma Ellis - Purple Twirl

6. Bryan T Menson - White Chalk the Planner