Sankofa Series: Top 5 Ghanaian patriotic songs

Music to many is known as the food for the soul, as a good song can soothe a worrying heart and bring peace to a disturbed mind.



The songs on this list have proven over the period to evoke the virtues of nationalism and patriotism in most Ghanaians as they remind Ghanaians of our journey as a country.



From slavery to independence, to singing about the bravery of men and women who gave their lives for the country to gain its independence and to talking about behavioural principles that laid the foundation of our great state, these songs have been part of Ghana’s cultural heritage.



Today, GhanaWeb explores the top 5 songs that remind Ghanaians of their journey as a country and why all Ghanaians ought to contribute their quota to national development.



Yen ara asaase ni



‘Yen ara asaase ni’ which translates as ‘This is our land’, composed by legendary Ghanaian music composer, Dr. Ephraim Amu is arguably the most popular patriotic song in the country.



The country which is viewed by many as a second anthem of Ghana talks about Ghana’s journey to independence, the blood ancestors shed to secure the freedom of Ghana and how Ghanaians must do all things possible to ensure and safeguard the freedom of Ghana.



‘Yen ara asaase ni’ is played at most state events attended by the Vice President of Ghana.





Adikanfo Mo



‘Adikanfo Mo’ which translates as ‘Well done forebearers’ sings the praises of Ghanaian ancestors and patriots who laid their lives for the freedom and wellbeing of future generations.



The songs highlight specific character traits exhibited by these celebrated heroes being sung of and advise Ghanaians to emulate their exemplary characters for the development of Ghana.







Ma Oman yiho nhia wo



‘Ma Oman yiho nhia wo’ meaning ‘Be concerned about the country’ talks about and explains why the development and progress of Ghana should be of major concern and importance to all Ghanaians.



It also highlights how all Ghanaians can work in unison for the advance all national goals.





Arise Ghana Youth



‘Arise Ghana Youth’ is arguably one of the most popular patriotic songs in the country.



The song which encourages the Ghanaian youth to be devoted to, and committed to the country to facilitate national development is a regular tune in most schools in Ghana, and it is also sung at national events to reignite the spirit of patriotism in all Ghanaians.







Asem yi di ka



‘Asem yi di ka’ which translates as ‘ an uncomfortable topic to discuss’ admonishes Ghanaians to at all times be vocal and address issues of national concern irrespective of how uncomfortable the situation may be to be addressed or irrespective of who is involved.



In summary, ‘Asem yi di ka’ calls on Ghanaians to put Ghana first in all instances.







