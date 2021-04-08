Sandra Ankobiah acquires new whip

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Actress Sandra Ankobiah has dropped photos of her newly acquired 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera.



She made the announcement by sharing a photo of herself sitting like a queen on the new car.



She shared a post of her ride with the caption: "Just received my 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera."



Following all the buzz the car has been getting online, zionfelix.net has chanced on a video that put the expensive interior of Sandra Ankobiah’s beast on display.



The interior is nothing but exquisite and it is not shocking since our little checks online revealed that the car costs not less than $99,200 – $122,400, which is in the range of 574,622 to 709,009 in Ghana cedis respectively.



In the video, Sandra Ankobiah also tells people how fast the car is.



Check out the exclusive interior of Sandra Ankobiah's car:



