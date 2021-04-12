Sandra Ankobia flaunts more luxurious lifestyle amidst Porsche Carrera brouhaha

Entertainment of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer and actress Sandra Ankobiah on Monday, April 12, 2021, shared a video on her Instagram page announcing to her followers that she was once again out of the country for a vacation, days after outdooring her new whip.



Sandra who has gained the tag as ‘Enjoyment Minister” due to her flashy lifestyle, taste for designer brands and numerous travels was over the weekend spotted at the wedding of Roseline Okoro who is the younger sister of actress Yvonne Okoro.



It came as a surprise to her followers when Sandra, barely hours after the wedding had been spotted on a first-class flight to an unknown location.



The actress has been in the news this past week following her acquisition of a new whip, a 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera.



Her new ride is believed to have cost her over $100,000.



The celebrity lawyer on April 8, posted an image of her sitting on her blue car with the caption, “Just received my 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera .”





Reacting to her recent video, musician, Captain Planet of 4X4, wrote "Enjoyment minister." Fashion Blogger, Akosua Vee added "Sandra anaaa."



Another, Durowaavibes also commented: "I tap into this enjoyment."





See her post below:



