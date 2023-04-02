Samuel Nyamekye rebukes Kwame Borga

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Kumawood actor, Kwame Borga might soon find himself in hot waters as the CEO of Miracle Films, Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye has called on the local movie industry to sue him.



The pronouncement of the award-winning movie director is in reaction to Kwame Borger’s recent allegations that a lot of Kumawood actresses have been engaging in prostitution (hookups).



Kwame Borga, who has served as the production manager for many film producers, in his allegations said that about 70% of Kumawood actresses depend on the hookup to survive.



To support his claims, Kwame Borga emphasized that only Agya Koo and LilWin received salaries of GH5,000 during their peak years as actors.



Adding that the lavish lifestyle of Kumawood actresses is a result of their new endeavour, hookup.



Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye in an interview with Hello FM’s Dave Hammer furiously reacted to the utterances of Kwame Borga and announced his preparedness to take on the actor in court.



He is reported to have said that he cannot allow anyone to destroy an industry that he has worked hard to create.



Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye added that after speaking with his lawyer, he plans to issue him with a summons in the coming week, requiring him to appear in court and provide evidence to his allegations.



Kwame Borga has however apologised for his utterances.



