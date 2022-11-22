Samini releases ‘Win Africa, Win’ after critiquing new Black Stars anthem

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall superstar Samini Dagaati has released his cheer song for the Black Stars after trashing a new anthem released recently.



The FIFA World Cup 2022 happening in Qatar, Middle East, began on Sunday, 20 November.



Ghana’s senior national men’s team, the Black Stars, are in Group H and go up against Portugal in their first match on Thursday, 24 November.



A number of musicians have released their cheer songs to celebrate the 26-men squad led by Coach Otto Addo.



The Kentos Music Band released ‘Ghana Osey’; Akwaboah released ‘Bring Back the Love’; Kweku Flick offered ‘Black Stars’ with Smallgod and then King Promise dropped his GFA collaboration titled ‘Black Stars’.



On Saturday, 19 November, Samini went on a rant that he sustained to the start of the Mundial.



He tweeted: “The new Black [Stars] song tho[ugh]. Do we have to learn it before the World Cup? [shrug, laugh and cry emojis]. Whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii! Track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm [laugh and cry emojis]. A few of us could have done a better job at that, chale! Anaa meeb)dam? Lol. But vim still for the boys. Go Ghana [Ghana flag emoji].”



In another tweet he said: “I did Germany 2006, performed the official song at the closing ceremony at SA [South Africa] 2010. 2014 was yawa and 2018 we no fit go. Been there done that [forget] hype. The morale of my statement beyond politics, typos and grammatical errors remains the fact that the track is wack in my opinions [laugh and cry and shrug emojis].”



Again, the newly elected Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) SRC President trolled: “Ok last one to the newbies. Lol. Been on this App before you got a smart phone, chale. Lol. So chill. It’s not that serious, my guy. Opinions are like what??? Exactly [laughing and laugh and cry emojis]. Chale, peel my nkati3 for me make I take face pito na nkwasiafu) egyimi dodo [laugh and cry emojis].”



Beyond the criticism and without naming the particular Black Stars anthem he considers “of poor quality,” he showed appreciation for rapper Kweku Flick’s effort: “@KwekuFlick did the joint already… Tho[ugh]t they would have called the young man and just done the right thing. Simple. Maybe this will make sense to you. It’s not about me. It’s the track oooooo Tom. 3ny3 d3 baako s3i. But we go learn am Chale [laugh and cry, black power, Ghana flag emojis]. Ok, bye.”



“Godfather has spoken. I am very proud doing the song. Thank you legendary @samini_dagaati [prayer or thank you hand emojis],” the young rapper acknowledged the big up on Twitter.



Singer King Promise, on the other hand today, Monday, 21 November, tweeted: “Idols become rivals. Sad,” which some have interpreted to mean he considers his senior on the Ghana music scene, Samini, was belittling his Black Star cheer song with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).