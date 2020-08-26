Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Samini is Ghana’s best lyricist – Mr Logic

Former artiste manager of Shatta Wale, Mr Logic has described Samini as the best Ghanaian lyricist with reference to his new song ‘Forever.’



According to Emmanuel Barnes aka Mr Logic, the lyrical dexterity and melodic blend Samini gives to his songs make them time-lasting and relevant always.



He made this bold assertion on “Yaad Settingz” on Hitz 103.9fm on Sunday night, August 23, 2020, which was hosted by King Lagazee.



“Samini is a musician who knows how to weave his lyrics. When it comes to producing lyrics you can’t take that away from him. The song was meant to be a counteraction song but again he managed to commercialize it,” Mr Logic said.



The concept behind the new song by Samini titled ‘Forever’ is to chronicle all the recent happenings in Ghana with a hard bite on leadership and progress.



Many entertainment pundits have given the song a 5-star rating and reviewed it as one of the best songs by Samini.



