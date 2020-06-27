Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Samini chasing clout in Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy brouhaha – George Britton

Artiste Manager George Britton believes strongly that dancehall artiste Samini should have intervened in the ongoing brouhaha between Stonebwoy and Kelyvn Boy privately.



To him, considering his relationship with the two artistes, he should have called for calm in the ongoing impasse by reaching out to the two artistes than issue a statement publicly.



What was supposed to be the colourful opening of a branch of Electroland in Ashaiman turned nasty when some unidentified persons stormed the venue to disrupt the event.



The persons barged into the venue just when Afrobeats artiste Kelvyn Boy had started performing. The fracas caused an abrupt end to the performance, forcing the young talented artiste to flee for his life.



The relationship between Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy, who was once under the former’s Burniton Music Group label, has been very frosty for some months now.



In September last year, Stonebwoy, after weeks of speculations, revealed that he had parted ways with Kelvyn Boy after working together for about a year.



There has been drama between the two artistes before and after they parted ways.



Shortly after the attack at the Electroland event, the one-time protégé of Stonebwoy took to Twitter to rant about the incident, insinuating that his former label boss was behind the attack.



Reacting to the allegations, Stonebwoy denied knowledge of the incident, distancing himself from the allegations being levelled against him.



He said in a statement that the allegations are an attempt to tarnish his image and he had referred the matter to his lawyers.



Shortly after the incident, Samini, who is known to have nurtured Stonebwoy, called for peace to prevail in both camps.



Commenting on Samini’s call, George Britton, speaking on the Entertainment Review segment on TV3’s New Day with MzGee said, “You know these days everybody is chasing clout.”



According to him, Samini could have done that privately than come public.



“If Samini really wanted to solve this issue, he has a direct contact to Stonebwoy…afterwards he calls Kelvyn Boy…”



Also contributing to the discussion, entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo “disagree[d] with the clout chasing” by George Britton.



He explained that “every entertainer needs attention,” but “ideally Samini was supposed to have done this behind the scenes…”



