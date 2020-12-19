Music of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Samini celebrates his 1 million followers on Instagram

Dancehall artiste, Samini

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Samini has finally clocked 1 million followers on Instagram.



To celebrate this new feat, he thanked all his social media followers who have supported him over the years in thick and in thin.



The Nana Akufo-Addo 'chief campaigner' took to the comment section of his post sighted on Instagram to heartily thank all his fans.



He also expressed optimism that these overwhelming numbers on his platform will help him promote his musical works.



Captioning the post sighted, he wrote: “it’s 1M on IG guys … big up all fans and well wishers on this amazing platform.. #hgf #akyesaaaaaaaaaa .. let’s keep growing as #family."



See the post below:





